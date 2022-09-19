share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Scientists Are Teaching a Robot How to Laugh

Robots may eventually laugh like us, and with us, reflecting a desire for A.I. to reproduce every part of “human-like” intelligence, including empathy.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Sep 19, 2022
scientists teaching robot to laugh
Image Credit: Rex/Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechartificial intelligence
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related