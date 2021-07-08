share
The Swdl
Why We See ‘Human Faces’ in Objects Sometimes

Cognitive processes that spot illusory faces are the same ones responsible for identifying and analyzing real human faces, researchers say.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 8, 2021
seeing human faces in objects
Image Credit: Laddir/Flickr
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

