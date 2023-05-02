share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Jellyfish Can Tell Us About Immortality

Emerging research is beginning to study a species of jellyfish for its regenerative abilities — this could unlock keys to our own longevity.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 19, 2022
jellyfish immortality
Image Credit: Redux/ The New York Times Syndicate
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureScienceimmortality
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related