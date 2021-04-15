share
The Swdl
What Jellyfish Can Tell Us About Immortality

Emerging research is beginning to study a species of jellyfish for its regenerative abilities — this could unlock keys to our own longevity.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 19, 2022
jellyfish immortality
Image Credit: Redux/ The New York Times Syndicate
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

