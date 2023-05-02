The Buzz Cut: Comedian Intolerant to Criticism Defends Free Speech

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

Comedian Intolerant to Criticism Defends Free Speech

A comedian who specializes in being offensive has taken serious offense at some criticism that came his way. Having consistently made transphobic jokes his signature style, the cis comedian came down heavily on those who questioned his method. In a speech released this week, he was heard lamenting how the freedom of expression was at stake. Calling his profession — in which he makes jokes at the expense of vulnerable people — noble, he went on to say that the “kids” questioning him “don’t know.” What they don’t know, it would seem, is that freedom of expression is indeed an important ideal, as long as it is a stand-up comedian’s freedom to express bad jokes. “Stand-up” took on a whole new meaning with this brave speech — with men like this individual standing up for their right to freely make jokes of themselves. As long as nobody else expresses their criticism, all is well and just with the world. In all the talk about freedom and art and expression, he neglected to consider that other people who occupy the Earth besides himself, would like to be free of his artistic expression.

*

Film PR Releases Poster, Self-Proclaims Internet Breakage

A poster released this week sent the releasers of the poster into a tizzy. Ahead of the release of yet another upcoming “pan-India” film, a production studio, along with the actors involved, posted an image that they themselves went on to claim “broke the Internet.” They were right in their assessment of the poster’s impact — as the Internet did indeed break under the weight of such their mighty presumption. Another poster from the same film also saw the lead actor’s name prefixed with “The” — with the word “the” also being speculated to have broken from the heavy-lifting it did to hype the actor up. Amid all the brokenness, one thing emerged whole: cringe.

*

Former Colonizer Country Achieves Moment of Independence as Incompetent Leader Steps Down

A country that gave several others their days of independence has now seen one of its own, as it won its independence from a politician at its helm. After heavy drama unfolded, the controversial Prime Minister stepped down, providing a moment of awe and celebration similar to the ones other countries experienced decades ago. But the joy was short-lived, as the man is set to be replaced by someone who is likely to be similar. For now, however, the fact remains that Britons could experience a feeling that their own departure provided to others — even if for a fleeting moment only.

*

Brown Barbie Achieves Decolonization

In a victory for South Asians across the globe, a doll that we are somehow still talking about has had an upgrade: she now comes with brown skin. In an instant, centuries of racism, colorism, and colonization vanished as a giant toy corporation with a sweep of its wand once again fixed all our problems for us. Never mind that the doll’s proportions are still physically impossible to achieve, and her features still Eurocentric — this brown girl boss is here to make boss babies out of brown children world over, instantly bridging all divides.