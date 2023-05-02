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The Buzz Cut: Comedian Intolerant to Criticism Defends Free Speech

This week in The Buzz Cut: a comedian defends free expression after criticism, a poster breaks more than the Internet, and a doll decolonizes.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 9, 2022
dave chappelle transphobia
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturehumor
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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