share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why IVF Babies Are More Likely to Be Preemies

Assisted reproductive technology aims at pregnancy — but also affects childbirth.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 23, 2019
ivf babies born early
Photo courtesy of Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthchildbirth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related