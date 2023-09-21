share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Pathological Fear of Getting Pregnant Has A Name: Tokophobia

For some women who want children, pregnancy and childbirth is pathologically frightening.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 16, 2019
Tokophobia
Photo courtesy of Paramount
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfear
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related