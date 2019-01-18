share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The ‘Planetary Health Diet’ Is the Only Diet to Consider This Year

New, science-backed food guidelines aim at saving your health and the world.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 18, 2019
global planetary diet
Examples of meals adhering to the new Planetary Health Diet. Photo by Molly Katzen / Courtesy of Eat Forum
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthclimate change
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related