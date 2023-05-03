share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Is It Difficult to Change People’s Minds?

“When people disagree, it’s their brains failing to encode the quality of the other person’s opinion, giving them less reason to change their mind.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Feb 19, 2020
why is it difficult to change people's minds
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebrains
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related