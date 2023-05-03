share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Dinosaur Named ‘Reaper of Death’ Is a Cousin of T. Rex

“It’s the oldest known tyrannosaurid from northerly North America.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Feb 11, 2020
the reaper of death dinosaur
An artist’s rendering of the newly discovered Thanatotheristes degrootorum, a.k.a., The Reaper of Death. The dinosaur was characterized by unique ridges running from its eyes down its snout. (Image Credit: Julius Csotonyi)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencediscoveries
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related