share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Here’s How Our Brains Figure Out Whom to ‘Cancel’

The neuron systems responsible for focus, processing context, and troubleshooting help us decide who we want to punish socially.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Dec 24, 2019
brain and social punishment
Image Credits : Stock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebrains
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related