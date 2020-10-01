share
The Swdl
Why Does It Feel So Good To Scratch An Itch?

Scratching triggers mild pain in our skin — leading nerve cells to tell our brain that something is hurting, thus distracting it from the itch.

Devrupa Rakshit
Oct 2, 2020
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

