share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do You Forget Names or the Reason You Walked Into a Room?

Scientists believe slip-ups are ways the brain tries to save energy by entering a relaxed state.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 1, 2020
inshot_20191231_191509439-min.jpg
Image Courtesy: Peter Hollins
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencebrains
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related