share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Snoring Is Not Just a Bedtime Annoyance, But a Risk Factor for Future Heart Problems

A stop-and-start breathing pattern may cause a sudden drop in blood oxygen levels, raising blood pressure and exerting the cardiovascular system.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Dec 19, 2019
why do we snore
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthsleep
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related