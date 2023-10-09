share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

All You Need to Know About Children’s Sleep Disturbances

Stress, anxiety and an underdeveloped nervous system can cause nighttime problems.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Aug 8, 2019
why do children sleepwalk, talk or wake up frightened in the middle of the night
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related