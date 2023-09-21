share
The Swdl
Why Do We Feel So Tired After A Good Cry?

When we cry, our heart rate increases and breathing slows down, reducing the amount of oxygen the brain receives, which leads to drowsiness.

Devrupa Rakshit
Sep 15, 2020
Image Credit: Alamy
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

