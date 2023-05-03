share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is There Any Way to Avoid A Repeat UTI Infection?

Drinking plenty of water is only the start.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 9, 2018
One in two women have UTIs. Here's how to avoid them.
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthUTIs
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related