Dining Out Is A High Risk Factor For Covid19, U.S. CDC Finds

According to analysis from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dining out in restaurants and pubs remains a high-risk factor for infections. Restaurants and pubs are often closed spaces with poor air circulation and minimal social distancing — both primary reasons behind the spread of Covid19.

The CDC analysis investigating the likelihood of Covid19 spread in these spaces included around 800 research participants from 11 U.S. healthcare facilities who were all symptomatic during their first Covid19 test. Researchers asked participants about their social activities during the two weeks before their first Covid19 test.

Researchers found that individuals testing positive for Covid19 were twice as likely to have dined at restaurants than those in the control group.

Related on The Swaddle:

Debunking the Myths About Covid19

Despite having the second most Covid19 cases in the world following the U.S., India is slowly opening restaurants. Dining out capacity in some Indian restaurants has been restricted to 50% and strict social distancing protocols are required to be followed. This may not be enough, given what we now know about how heavy viral load can accumulate in enclosed spaces.

As India slowly unlocks schools, offices, restaurants, and pubs, it is important to note that Covid19 is far from being contained. Hence, staying home and practicing social distancing as much as possible is still the safest way to prevent a Covid19 infection.