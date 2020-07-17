share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Do People Feel Morbid Curiosity?

From alleviating uncertainty and anxiety, to inspiring empathy, confidence and reassurance — morbid curiosity has complex psychological underpinnings.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 18, 2020
what causes morbid curiosity
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Flickr
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindDark Like My Soul
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related