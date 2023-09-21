share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Is Pre‑crastination?

Precrastination is when people rush to get tasks done as soon as possible, simply for the sake of checking them off the to-do list.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jul 17, 2020
what is pre-crastination
Image Credit: Hitesh sonar for the swaddle/Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindproductivity
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related