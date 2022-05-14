share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Sadness of Finishing Books and Shows, Explained

The brain forms ‘real’ attachments to fictional characters’ lives and worlds.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 14, 2022
finishing-sadness-editorials-min.jpg
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebooks
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related