share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What India Needs to Accomplish During the 21‑Day Coronavirus Lockdown

For a mass quarantine to be effective, a lockdown is not enough. We need to find, isolate, and treat sick people.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Mar 25, 2020
coronavirus lockdown India
Image Credit: BCCL
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related