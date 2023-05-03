share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Research Sheds Light on How Long Coronavirus Can Survive on Cardboard, Plastic and Steel

We are less likely to contract Covid19 from home-deliveries, according to a new study.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 19, 2020
coronavirus survive on surfaces how long
Image Credit: AP
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related