share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

When Financial Infidelity Shakes Up a Marriage

“Infidelity, no matter what kind — sexual, romantic or financial– will cause a trust deficit.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 7, 2019
financial infidelity
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecheating
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related