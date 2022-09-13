share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

A ‘Digital Mask’ Could Help Protect Patients’ Medical Records

Scientists develop a technology that prevents potentially sensitive personal biometric information from being extracted or shared.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Sep 16, 2022
digital mask patient privacy
Image Credits: Zamora/Rossum/DAPA images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureTechHealth
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related