share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like to Live With: Claustrophobia During Lockdown

“I can’t help my husband cook in the lockdown because the kitchen has a very tiny window.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Apr 24, 2020
what it's like to live with claustrophobia
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related