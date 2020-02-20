share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What It’s Like to Live With: Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

“The most effective treatment is to learn to live with it. The earlier you accept it, the better it is.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Feb 21, 2020
what is it like to live with chronic fatigue syndrome
Image Credit: flickr
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthWhat It's Like To Live With
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related