share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Social Media Can Influence the Food Users Eat

Participants in a study ate a little more fruits and veggies for every portion they thought their social media peers ate.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Feb 20, 2020
social media food peers
Image Credit: blueberryboost.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfood
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related