The Swdl
What Is the ‘Victim Complex’ and Why Do People Experience It?

Because people often develop the ‘victim mentality’ as a coping mechanism, they are frequently unwilling to part with it because it acts as their emotional safety blanket.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Dec 4, 2020
why do people have victim complex
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Getty Images
