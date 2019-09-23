share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Health Condition That Causes Unexpected, Unwanted Sexual Arousal

People who suffer from persistent genital arousal disorder may feel constantly on the verge of orgasm, but never actually climax.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Feb 11, 2020
what is persistent genital arousal disorder
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexHealth
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related