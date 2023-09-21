share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why You Feel Pins And Needles When Your Legs Fall Asleep

Your nerves are tangled. Literally.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Apr 23, 2019
leg falls asleep
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthinner workings
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related