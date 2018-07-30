share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Therapy That Explores Our Deep, Dark Relationship With Food

Nutrition psychology explores attitudes toward food and eating, and how they affect our mental and physical health.

written by
Urvija Banerji
published
Jul 31, 2018
nutrition psychology
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorUrvija Banerji

Urvija Banerji is the Features Editor at The Swaddle, and has previously written for Rolling Stone India and Atlas Obscura. When she's not writing, she can be found in her kitchen, painting, cooking, picking fights online, and consuming large amounts of coffee (often concurrently).

Related