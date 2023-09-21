share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Family Heirlooms Can Teach People About Their Histories

“Without objects, we often have trouble remembering…[these are] objects that help us keep the memories alive.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 29, 2022
family heirlooms shape identity
Image Credits: Pratik Bhide for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefamily
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related