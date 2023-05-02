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The Buzz Cut: Couple Tries Ayurvedic Cleanse for Fertility, Achieves Final Form Within White Celeb Culture

This week in The Buzz Cut: an eastern fad helps a couple evolve, an actor’s movie puts her above everyone’s league, and a man turns 50.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 28, 2022
kourtney kardashian travis barker ayurveda
Image Credits: Getty/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureceleb culture
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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