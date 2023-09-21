share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

When a Bishop Can Grope Ariana Grande on Live TV, What Does It Mean for the Rest of Us?

We still aren’t holding people accountable in a post-#MeToo world.

written by
Akhila Vijaykumar
published
Sep 6, 2018
MeToo Ariana Grande
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture#MeToo
AuthorAkhila Vijaykumar

Akhila Vijaykumar is a writer with experience across advertising and journalism. Occasionally, the crossover does make her demand truth from soap and try to cajole quotes into starbursts, but no harm no foul. She loves books by Terry Pratchett, dogs and pizza, often at the same time.

Related