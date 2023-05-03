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A Historically Stuffy Sport Becomes a Cultural Flashpoint

Plus, debunking the macho theory of how sperm get to an egg.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Sep 1, 2018
serena williams catsuit
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SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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