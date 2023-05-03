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We’ve All Been Sold a Lie About Non‑Sugar Sweeteners

A new scientific review has found no major benefits to sugar alternatives — and can’t rule out harms.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 7, 2019
health benefits of sugar alternatives
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BodiesHealthartificial sweeteners
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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