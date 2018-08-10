share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Postnatal Depression in Men Linked to Depression in Teen Daughters

It’s a weak link, but it’s more evidence that dads’ mental health is as influential as moms’.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 3, 2019
postnatal depression in men
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdads
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related