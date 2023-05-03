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Postnatal Depression in Men Linked to Depression in Teen Daughters

It’s a weak link, but it’s more evidence that dads’ mental health is as influential as moms’.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 3, 2019
postnatal depression in men
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BodiesHealthdads
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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