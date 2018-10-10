share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Bioluminescent Bacteria Give More Proof That Artificial Sweeteners Are Toxic

Just one milligram of an artificial sweetener is terrible for your gut.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Oct 10, 2018
artificial sweeteners effect on health
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthartificial sweeteners
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related