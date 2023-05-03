share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Cyclone Fani Showed How Privilege Dulls the Blow of Natural Disasters

“Sitting in multistory buildings, with easy access to amenities, what have we got to lose?”

written by
Meghalee Mitra
published
May 6, 2019
cyclone fani
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfirst world problems
AuthorMeghalee Mitra

Meghalee Mitra writes like her life depends on it. She smells books for a living, and believes that there is magic in the alleyways of her Kolkata neighborhood. Among other genres, she also writes about Netflix in a secret attempt to justify the addiction. When taking a break from hyper anxiety, and bunjee jumping on patriarchy, she also likes to breathe.

Related