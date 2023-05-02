share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Should People Share Covid19 Vaccine Selfies on Social Media?

Photos and updates may curb hesitancy, but they also trigger envy and outrage when vaccines are in short supply.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 5, 2021
covid19 vaccine selfie
Image Credit: Purepng
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related