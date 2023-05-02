share
Meditation And Mindfulness May Lead To Anxiety, Other Adverse Effects In Some: Study

“For most people [meditation] works fine but it has undoubtedly been overhyped and it’s not universally benevolent,” said the lead author of the study.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 1, 2020
Image Credit: Getty Images
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

