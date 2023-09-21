share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Inexpensive Steroids May Aid Treatment of Critically Ill Covid19 Patients, Say Scientists

Corticosteroids should now be the primary treatment for critically ill patients, the scientists say, though the treatment is not appropriate for those with mild or moderate cases.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 3, 2020
covid19 dexamethasone
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related