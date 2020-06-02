share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

LSD Microdosing Can Increase Pain Tolerance Without Causing Mind‑Altering Effects: Study

Subjects experienced pain tolerance similar to what oxycodone or morphine provide, without any of the addictive properties of those painkillers.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 1, 2020
lsd microdosing pain tolerance
Image Credit> Istock Photo
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related