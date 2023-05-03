share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Angelina Jolie Is Here to Save Us From Marvel Universe’s Misogyny

Plus, how social media has changed our relationship with death.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Mar 30, 2019
angelina-jolie-1.jpg
Image courtesy of Vianney Le Caer/InvisionAP/REX/Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleSuperhero Update
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related