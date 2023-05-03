The Buzz Cut: Angelina Jolie Is Here to Save Us From Marvel Universe’s Misogyny

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

It’s no secret that sci-fi has a sexism problem. But with the news that 43-year-oldAngelina Jolie is joining Marvel’s latest project, The Eternals, perhaps the industry is finally shaking off some of its misogyny.

*

The internet age has forever changed our relationship with death. Debra Bassett, a sociologist studying the role that text messages, voicemails, and social media play in mourning today, writes about how our loved ones’ digital footprints provide us with solace once they’re gone.

*

With Eating Disorders Awareness Week coming up, here are a couple of ways the media can get better at representing eating disorders (because anorexia doesn’t just affect thin, white women).

*

When a group of high school girls in the US found out their male classmates had made a list ranking their looks, they didn’t just get upset — they had a meeting to confront the boys and discuss exactly why the list was so hurtful.

*

If you can read only one longform piece this weekend, let it be Namwali Serpell’s hauntingly beautiful essay, “Beauty Tips From My Dead Sister.”

*

The concept of having a secret digital adversary is arguably one of the weirder conditions of modernity. But on Twitter, you’re only as good as your #nemesis. And studies prove that having someone to compete with actually helps you push yourself to do better.

*

Validating all the queers and their theories about the Spice Girls, Mel B confirmed that she hooked up with Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice. All the tabloid speculation aside, it’s pretty monumental for members of the biggest girl group in the world to be candid like this.

*

While online dating is nothing new, the tech industry is now creating apps meant to help couples stay together. But will they, really?

*

While doulas are usually associated with the home birth movement, the International End-Of-Life Doula Association is now certifying people to help families with the last days of their loved ones’ lives, and prepare them for what death might look like.

*

An average of one in five Indian women of reproductive age have PCOS. However, the lack of research and a consensus for treatment in the medical community means that off-label drug prescriptions and misdiagnoses are very common.

*

The number of solo women travellers is on the rise. However, as the violence and death count of these travellers also increases, it’s time to ask ourselves: which bodies are allowed the freedom of travel, and which ones are policed and pushed to require escorts to ensure their safety?