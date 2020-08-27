share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

US Athletes Boycott Major Sporting Events to Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

Blake was shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the incident has sparked widespread outrage.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Aug 27, 2020
NBA protests Kenosha shooting
Image credit: Magic Bucks Basketball
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureNo Justice No Peace
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related