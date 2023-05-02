share
The Swdl
Goa Is Now Open For Tourism. But Does That Mean We Should Go?

Locations that depend on tourism continue to weigh whether the economic benefits of accepting visitors outweigh the health risks.

Rajvi Desai
Aug 24, 2020
Image Credit: Unsplash.com
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor.

