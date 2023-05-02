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Urban Development Is Contributing to Water Scarcity in Bengaluru, Finds Report

“The restoration of the existing community-managed water tanks network offers a more sustainable and socially just alternative for managing water resources.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 2, 2022
is bangalore running out of water
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FutureEnvironmentBengaluru
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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