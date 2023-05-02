share
The Swdl
What Goes On in People’s Brains While They’re Dying

“[By] generating oscillations involved in memory retrieval, the brain may be playing a last recall of important life events just before we die.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Mar 1, 2022
what happens to us when we die
Image Credit: Medical News Today/KindPNG
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

