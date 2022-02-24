share
The Swdl
Russia Seizing Control of Chernobyl Raises Fears of an ‘Ecological Disaster’

If artillery hits the facilities, “radioactive nuclear dust can be spread” over Ukraine, Belarus, and other European Union countries.

Saumya Kalia
Feb 25, 2022
Russia fighting for Chernobyl
Image Credits: Getty/ HBO
