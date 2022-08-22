share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Union Govt to Offer Health Insurance Scheme for Trans Persons

The scheme will also cover sex reassignment surgeries, but currently requires people to present their gender certificates.

written by
Amlan Sarkar
published
Aug 25, 2022
trans health scheme
Image Credit: Deccan Herald
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticshealth insurance
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

Related